The Laurel Oaks neighborhood Christmas party was held at the beautiful Palm Grove building on Dec. 16.
Neighborhood co-presidents Gary and Layne hosted this event.
“This event has been going on for 20 years … this is our second year,” Gary said.
Eighty-seven residents attended this year’s event.
There were containers just inside the building for donations to be distributed to the food pantry and also for the Battered Women’s Shelter.
The evening started with the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer and announcements of upcoming events from Gary and Layne. The co-presidents also acknowledged the residents who help our neighborhood by volunteering their time: treasurer Judy S; Irv B. and Mike B. (communications), head of the Sunshine Club, Chris L.; Sandy H. (printing); Don and Ellen D., who decorate the street sign, collect money and pitch in where needed at events; and Bill D., who designs the flyers.
We were served fresh crisp tasty salads followed by a buffet style dinner of honey-crusted cod, roast beef in cabernet sauce, potatoes, mixed vegetables and then red velvet cake.
Entertainment for dancing or listening to was by the duo of Two Guitars, Ray and Harry.
Door prizes and a 50/50 draw wrapped up the evening.
