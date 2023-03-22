The Laurel Oaks neighborhood enjoyed a large turnout of 75 residents for its annual St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17, held at the spacious Palm Grove building.
Laurel Oaks neighborhood co-presidents Gary Johnson and Layne Marlin did a great job with their helpers who pitched in to make this evening a success.
All the tables were decorated with hats in green and four-leaf clovers, beads, flowers and gold-covered chocolate coins
The evening began with Layne leading us through the Pledge of Allegiance followed by three fun games of “Neighborhood Feud.”
Fresh, crisp salads were delivered to each table. Then random table numbers were called up to the buffet line for a traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corn beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots, completed with a dessert of colorful, festive cupcakes.
After dinner, we were entertained by Greg Raven, who is a mentalist and comedian.
Game No. 1 included: Charley (captain), Bryce, Jamy, Rich, Penny, Charley, Tom, Jerry, Judi, Eu, and Vincent. Game No. 2 included: Sam (captain), Kate, Tina, Barb, Susan, Don, Vicki, Lynn, Sharon, and Irv. Game 3 featured: Bill (captain), Paula, Diana, Terry, Marilyn, Cindy, Sheri, Mike, Sherree and Renee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.