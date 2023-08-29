The neighborhood of Laurel Oaks in Oak Run had an ice-cream social followed by a movie on the evening of Aug, 25 in Oak Run’s spacious Palm Grove building.

The Laurel Oaks neighborhood has various events throughout the year.

Laurel Oaks’ two presidents, Gary Johnson and Layne Marlin, are positive, friendly, well-organized and promote neighborhood gatherings. They’re both more than willing to accept suggestions for new ideas too. The idea for this ice-cream social came from the neighborhood’s treasurer, Judy Sciandra. Kudos, Judy!

We all enjoyed ice-cream in cones or waffle bowls with toppings of chocolate, caramel, hot fudge, or some of each. We topped that great combo with pieces of fruit, whipping cream and a cherry on top.

After the luscious ice cream treats, we watched a funny movie called “The Return of The Pink Panther.” The evening ended with a 50/50 raffle won by Bob and Shirley K.

