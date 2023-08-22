Jewish women from Ocala, The Villages and surrounding communities will be tasked with mixing, kneading and making blessings at the Mega Challah Bake at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Chabad House in Oxford.
At the event, spearheaded by the Jewish Women’s Club of Ocala and The Villages-Chabad, in conjunction with the Amazing Jewish Women’s of The Villages, participants will learn how to mix, knead and shape their own traditional challah.
Challah, in its more widely known usage, refers to a braided bread traditionally eaten at Shabbat and other holidays and is considered one of the most famous Jewish foods. But in its more basic biblical meaning, challah is the piece of dough that is traditionally separated and consecrated to G-d while baking bread, a custom that has been performed by Jewish women for more than 100 generations.
Joining the event is Mrs. Rochie Pinson, a master challah baker and the author of the international bestselling cookbook, “RISING! The Book of Challah” (Feldheim, 2017). Rochie is now the author of a second cookbook, made for the next generation of challah bakers, “The KIDS Book of Challah: Challah Adventures for the Whole Family” (Feldheim, November 2022). Her stories and recipes delight and inspire, and will elevate your Shabbat and holiday experience.
“When I bake Challah, I feel my soul connecting to generations of Jewish matriarchs before me,” said Mrs. Chanie Hecht, co-director of the Chabad House and one of the event organizers. “This special mitzvah is a display of Jewish pride in our community”
The event is open to all women of our community. Reservation are required at ww.ourchabad.org/JWC.
Oxford is located northwest of The Villages in Sumter County.
For more information, visit www.ourchabad.org/jwc, email jewishwomensclub@gmail.com or call Chanie at 352.425.4005 or Bev Jacobs at 781-820-8439, Bev jacobs47@gmail.com.
