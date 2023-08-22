Oak Run’s Irish American Club recently hosted its Summer Dance at the Orchid Club. No one sat still as all Oak Runners were up and on the dance floor.
Fun facts about the Irish American Heritage:
33.1 million people in America claim Irish ancestry. That’s a whooping 10.4 percent of the total population and seven times the population of Ireland.
The White House was designed by an Irishman, James Hoban.
An Irish-American, Henry Ford, established the Ford Motor Company.
Famous Wild West cowboy, Henry McCarty, aka Billy the Kid, was an Irish American.
All photos of the Oak Run Irish Club Summer Dance are by Randie Duretz.
