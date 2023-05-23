“Keep your face to the sun and you’ll never see the shadows.” – Helen Keller
“Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer, those days of soda and pretzels and beer.” – Nat King Cole
As summer rolls around, we’re more exposed to sunshine. The day trips to the beach, the warming sun breeze, and the chance to spend time with family and friends are just a few reasons to fall in love with the summertime.
People also like to celebrate warmth, sand, water, and barbecues.
All the world celebrates summer, but Americans exalt and treasure it like no others around the world.
Some interesting facts about animals and how they stay cool during the summertime: Dogs, foxes and coyotes pant to cool off.
Bees bring water droplets into their hive to keep it cool. Bees capture the water with their wings to cool their hives with the evaporating water.
Reptiles and lizards hide in shade where they burrow to stay cool.
And humans sweat to cool off. When sweat evaporates off our bodies, it cools us down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.