One of the unique attributes of Performing Art Club of Oak Run’s (PACOR) “The Hallelujah Girls” is the girls’ abilities to get along and be there for one another despite their personality differences.
Take, for instance, the brusque, wise-cracking, often neglected and very angry Mavis Flowers (Linda Walters). The subject of Mavis’s ire is her husband Miller. Although he’s not the brightest star in the sky, it’s obvious that she still loves him and wants his attention.
Our girls, of course, while intending to help their friend, offer a plethora of hysterical ways to accomplish this. Despite their good intentions, it’s not until Sugar Lee (Shellie Poissant) intervenes that it seems “the love train is back on track.”
Our fabulous performances will open with an elegant dinner theatre Friday, Oct. 20, in the Palm Grove Ballroom. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 5:30 and showtime is at 7 p.m. For your dining pleasure,
The Royal Oaks Bar and Grill is serving an exquisite dinner of champagne chicken and roast beef cabernet complete with mashed potatoes and green bean almondine along with a dinner salad and a roll. To complement this delicious dinner, dessert will be luscious red velvet cake. Tickets are $36 per person. And please BYOB.
Our second show is on Saturday, Oct. 21. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.
The grand finale is a matinee at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the show begins at 2 p.m.
Reserved seats for both performances are only $10 per person, and refreshments will be sold during intermissions.
Tickets for all three performances are on sale between 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Orchid Club at the Pancake Breakfast. If you miss the sale, you can call Sandra Baliya at 732-754-4707 to reserve your seats and buy tickets.
Our dinner theatre will prove to be an exciting night of good food, friends and fun! Tickets are going fast for all three shows, so reserve yours today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.