Hospice of Marion County recently held their annual volunteer appreciation luncheon for their honored two-legged – and four-legged – outstanding volunteers who bring so much to our community. They all have caring hearts, hands and bring love to all. The time they spend with others is genuine.
The theme for the luncheon was the ’50s, as some dressed up looking like John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, plus, you can’t forget the pink ladies. There was a car show, beautiful parrots, a delicious lunch, ice sodas, great music with a barbershop quartet, awards and love in the air.
Volunteers are from all over Marion County, including from Oak Run. All of the volunteers give their hours of time and love and look forward to returning to find smiles from those who receive.
