Each year, Hospice of Marion County (HMC), along with many health organizations, provides increased education during April about National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) which is recognized annually on April 16. This is a national program designed to inspire, educate and empower the public about the importance of advance care planning.
“Planning ahead for the unexpected medical crisis is important as HMC has witnessed many times with our patients and families; HMC appreciates that the Marion County Board of Commissioners and the Ocala City Council issued proclamations recognizing National Healthcare Decisions Day,” Hospice of Marion County CEO Rick Bourne said.
Talking with your loved ones about what you want to happen should you not be able to speak for yourself and identifying who you want to speak for you is a gift. Advance directives provide peace of mind and avoids burdening families wondering what loved ones would have wanted.
To help start the conversation about the importance of having advance directives in place before a medical crisis, and to celebrate NHDD throughout the month of April, Hospice of Marion County has several presentations planned. Additionally, a “Before I Die” chalkboard will be placed at the Marion County Health Department located at 1801 SE 32nd Ave., Ocala. Highlights have included (and will include):
April 6: Providing an overview of HMC programs and services, Ocala Lions Club on Silver Springs Boulevard
April 11: Give the Gift, Have the Talk at Stone Creek, Reunion Center
April 12: Why Advance Directives are important, On Top of the World, Master the Possibilities
April 12-14: Before I Die board at the Marion County Health Department
April 21: Dementia 101 and importance of having advance directives before this diagnosis, Senior Learners, College of Central Florida
Hospice of Marion County provides advance care planning forms at no charge to Marion County residents which can be downloaded from its website www.hospiceofmarion.com, call 352-873-7400 to pick up a copy or request assistance completing forms from the Monarch Center for Hope and Healing at 352-873-7456.
