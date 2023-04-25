Hospice of Marion County (HMC) appreciates its volunteers every day of the year, but they were especially celebrated during National Volunteer week April 16-22. This year’s Annual Awards Luncheon was held April 21 and featured a 50s Sock Hop theme which was held in the Elliott Center and included a classic cars show outside.
Hospice of Marion County CEO Rick Bourne said, “Our volunteers provide an invaluable service as part of our mission and make a huge difference in how we serve our patients and families; they are vital to our success and we simply could not do everything we do without them.”
Each year HMC recognizes volunteers in multiple categories. This year’s awards went to:
Volunteer of the Year: Warren Rasmussen who volunteers at the Summerfield thrift store as well as being a veteran patient support volunteer, with almost 6 years and 1,812 hours of service – he is a youngster of 94 years and a heart filled with kindness
Rookie of the Year: Diane Schroeder who has 224 hours of service, helps at our Jasmine thrift store
Top Hours: Sharon Rinschler and her dog Dakota with 9,000 hours and almost 28 years has served as a pet visitor and across multiple other areas of the organization
Top Years: Carol Balbes with 30 years and 1,637 hours of service across multiple areas of the organization – her most recent is helping our Monarch Center with mailings to bereaved families
Fourteen Presidential Service Awards for earning 500 hours or more: Steve Balducci, Sadie Fletcher,Linda Hartle, Jeanne Hess, Ruby Hough, Kathy Kalogeras, Fred Massa, Joyce Massa, Jeffrey Pitkin,John Renyhart, Sharon Rinschler, Jan Schmicher, Deborah Waddell and Marta Whitney
“Hospice of Marion County provides a range of opportunities to volunteer – from office support, veterans programs, patient support, thrift stores to fundraising, community events and pet programs; however, we currently need thrift store and patient support volunteers the most,” Director of Volunteers and Veteran Support Beverly Lafferty said.
Visit www.hospiceofmarion.com or call 352-873-7441 to learn more about volunteering and how you can make a difference today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.