The recent Sunday match in Ocala at the Florida Horse Park polo game was sold out. All of the white canopy structures known as “tailgates” were full. It was the 3rd Annual Horses and Heroes Day. The theme was red, white and blue.
The home team of Avalon (in blue) defeated the visitors Rooster Run (in white) 7-4.
Before the match began, four veterans marched by the audience, Kelly D. rode in on Val with the American flag proudly displayed. The singing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed the “Pledge of Allegiance.”
The four chukkers (periods) lasted 7 1/2 minutes each with divot stomping by audience members at halftime.
At the end of the match, the riders rode around the edge of the track to shake hands with the audience and receive applauds and kudos.
There are four matches left in the winter season on each of the four Sundays in March, beginning March 5.
Visit www.ocalapolo.com, for more information.
