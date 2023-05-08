Special greetings are in order for all mothers this weekend. This is the official time to honor all these ladies who do so much each day.
Many will receive lovely flowers, cards, and all kinds of special gifts to acknowledge how much love is given from children to their mothers.
It’s true that there is a “Grandparents Day” in September, but this second Sunday in May is also very special each year for the grandmas, great-grandmas, and the ones blessed to be great-great-grandmas, etc., etc., etc. Almost everyone loves a grandmother figure too. We enjoy thinking back to memories of times with our grandmothers as they probably spoiled us with their own unique touches.
The gifts of beautiful flowers, the cards that carry heart-felt messages, the lunch or dinner treats to keep mom from having to cook on a special day, or the many calls that will come to let a special lady know how much she is loved all bring joy. Whether she’s called mom, mother, mama, or any loving name, the lady being honored is often overwhelmed with emotion.
Back when we had to make long-distance calls, the polls showed that Mother’s Day was the day that most long-distance calls were placed. As a side note, Father’s Day was acclaimed to be the day that most “collect” long distance calls were placed. Seems about right.
There’s a feeling associated with motherhood that’s like no other. Adoptive moms are often very special because their children know what might’ve happened had these ladies not chosen to be their mothers. Sometimes a friend can become a mother figure for us. That’s another kind of blessing.
Regardless of how the relationship came to be, Grandma wishes a joyous Mother’s Day to all mothers.
Changing the subject, recently Grandma met a new friend while sitting in her car reading this newspaper. A smiling lady stopped and said, “I love your car. It’s such a happy color.”
“Thank you. That’s why I chose it. I love the idea of happiness, even in the color of my automobile.”
As our conversation progressed, it became obvious that we had many common interests, not the least of which is speaking to others who seem friendly.
Norma L. was told that she would receive a “Hello, my new friend!” in this column this week. Hopefully, she’ll see this. Norma is a warm and friendly person with a lovely smile.
Another person, Marilyn G. sent an email about this column in which she said, “Love reading this because I am a ‘Grandma’ too.”
Please feel free to email any comments or suggestions to grandmasbuggy2@yahoo.com.
In closing this week, here’s hoping that we all realize our special blessings. We sometimes forget how grateful we should be for the flowers that bloom, for the friends we love, and for being a part of our U.S.A.
Smile and be happy!
