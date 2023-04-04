Grandma’s recent trip up the Gulf Coast of Florida and back to Ocala was absolutely wonderful! It was so delightful that it warrants another group of photos and my sincere encouragement to any Central Florida transplants who’ve not made that drive to consider it seriously.
Sadly, there’s still evidence of horrific hurricane damage, especially in the Mexico Beach area, but all the booming new construction shows that the “heart” of that beautiful community is beating strong once again.
It almost brings tears to this old Southern lady’s eyes when thinking about what our neighbors there endured. We can all be very thankful that those hardy folks are rebuilding and looking to the future so positively.
The beaches all along the Gulf of Mexico are astonishingly beautiful, even though they’re very different from Atlantic beaches it seems. The waters are much calmer and give considerably less opportunity for any gigantic wave riding. However, there’re many places where surfing could be thrilling, I’m sure.
The shopping in any of these coastal towns is terrific, and the food in the local restaurants proved to be phenomenal. The surprisingly reasonable prices were a real plus for retirees’ budgets as well.
One restaurant in Apalachicola delighted my friend and me so much that we had dinner there one night and returned for lunch another day. Both of us were amazed at the friendly service and extraordinarily delicious seafood menu at reasonable prices. Two retired educators with a combined 70 years of teaching know real value when we see it. Believe me!
While visiting that town known for years as “Oyster City,” we met some very friendly and helpful locals who were happy to share information and directions to sites of interest. There is much to see and enjoy in this peaceful environment, so we’re making plans to return soon.
By the way, Apalachicola is a very pet friendly town. We met almost as many adorable dogs as people. We even made friends with several breeds we hadn’t known before. We certainly missed our own pets we had left in the care of friends.
For now, Grandma must say, “Hope to greet you again next week when there just might be a very special announcement!”
Until then, wishing all my friends who celebrate the most holy Christian holiday, a magnificent day.
May I say to you what was my own dear mother’s favorite greeting for this season: He is risen! He is risen indeed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.