How many Florida retirees have fairly regular family reunions? I bet it’s a good percentage, since family members seem to love stopping by at the home of Florida transplants for a free overnight family “mini-reunion“ on their way to visit the big parks, the beaches, or the Keys.
In Grandma’s case this time, however, the delight is the trip my BFF and I are taking – a 450-plus mile road trip to visit my family for a five-day hiatus on the Alabama Gulf shore.
The real perk is that the “youngens” are funding the beach house completely.
Grandma and great-grandma voluntarily plan to provide healthy daily meals as their contribution to the fun gathering. This could be the alternative for the diets that ordinarily follow a vacation, including many culinary delights. We shall see!
For now, we’re driving along Highway 98, paralleling the Gulf of Mexico, while loving the view even after the destruction wreaked by the horrific hurricanes. “GG” and I are anticipating what the late Great Geat Mamaw would have described as a “delightful” family time with our favorite people.
Until next time, when we will join the legendary Willie Nelson “On The Road Again,” please enjoy every single day of life that our Good Lord sees fit to give us.
Hugs to many good friends from Grandma B.
