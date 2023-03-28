Paradise Players’ first production, “Living in Paradise,” shows this April in On Top of the World. In this production, we meet the “platinum girls,” the story of four sassy women – Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia and Rose – living in a gated 55+ community.
The chemistry between the actors is a goldmine. They’re funny and witty, but the heart of the show is their friendship as they embrace their new residency.
This play is a parody of the “Golden Girls,” the comedic sitcom of the 1980s. It reflects the life of many residents in On Top of the World (OTOW).
Enjoy an evening of laughter and music at the OTOW Recreation Center Ballroom.
Shows are: 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $20 for VIP reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased in the upstairs lobby of the Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays until April 13.
For more information, contact Marilyn Leeds at leeds712@aol.com.
