Ocala Palms is certainly fortunate to have quite an expert who enjoys sharing his talents and his love of cards and games with the local residents. One might even call Stephen Wurth the “king of cards and games.”
You could say Stephen has been playing cards and games all his life. Stephen was raised on a farm in Central Illinois and was the youngest of three children. When their maternal grandmother would babysit, she taught him how to play rummy at a young age of 3. By the time he was 5, his paternal grandmother had taught him how to play checkers, Chinese checkers and single deck pinochle.
Not only that, at that same age, his paternal grandfather, who was an avid poker player, taught him many different games of poker such as five-card draw, five-card stud, seven-card stud and Indiana poker.
Growing up he’d play many games of three-handed pinochle with his siblings and single-deck pinochle with family and friends. They played so well that the adults invited them to play pinochle with them. At 6, his cousins taught him how to play canasta, which came in handy playing with the nurses when he was hospitalized for a tonsillectomy.
Stephen was in the 4-H Club and showed livestock at the county fair. He and his brother would stay at the fairgrounds with their animals, and as an added bonus, they’d play poker often which would give them extra spending money at the fair.
During his college years, Stephen taught other students how to play spades, hearts, crazy eights, and buck euchre. Buck euchre is just like regular euchre except without a partner. Buck euchre was played for 25 cents a game and 10 cents per set. College wasn’t just for learning, as he earned some extra spending money playing buck euchre during those years.
Stephen and his wife Linda started dating during his senior year of high school. Not only were Stephen’s family members avid pinochle players, but Linda’s family was too. It stands to reason that at every family gathering, many pinochle games were played. Not only that, but the small community (approximately 300 people) where they lived would have an annual pinochle tournament at the American Legion hall. Likewise, the smalltown where Linda grew up would also conduct monthly euchre tournaments at the Knights of Columbus Hall and of course, Linda and Stephen would be participants.
Linda’s parents had split when she was very young; however, she was able to connect with her father as she got older. He was an avid card player, and he taught Linda and Stephen how to play several different card games such as kings in the corner. However, his favorite was playing pinochle.
After Stephen’s mother passed away, his father remarried a few years later and yes, you guessed it, he married into a card-playing family. Stephen now had a stepmother and three stepbrothers, etc. who enjoyed a card game or two! At many of the family gatherings, it wasn’t unusual for them to play hearts, spades, euchre, pinochle and Oh Heck until the wee hours in the mornings.
Stephen learned and used to play Texas Hold’em on-line where he would spend many hours playing that game to the dislike of his wife. He indicated he would pay a small fee like $10 to play in a Texas Hold’em tournament in which the prize would be the entry fee into a large tournament in Las Vegas. One time he played all day in one tournament and came in first, betting out 300 other players. The next day he had to play again against all the other first- and second-place finishers and had to come in either first or second in order to get a seat in Las Vegas. He came in first and won a trip and entry fee to the Texas Hold’em Tournament in Las Vegas.
Unfortunately, he didn’t do well in Las Vegas, and he then promised Linda he’d never play again online. However, he still plays Texas Hold’em when they’re on cruise ships.
Once Linda’s parents and Stephen’s father passed, the two moved to Ocala Palms in August 2018. At the time, no one was playing single deck pinochle or regular euchre. He became chairman of a single deck pinochle group playing tournament style. Stephen and Linda joined a bid euchre group and they both learned hand and foot, hand knee and foot, dominoes, and pegs and jokers.
Stephen enjoys playing either cards or a game every day. On Monday, he plays hand and foot, Tuesday is single or double deck pinochle, Wednesday is pegs and jokers, Thursday it’s hand and foot, Friday is for double or triple deck pinochle, Saturday is hand, knee and foot, and Sunday is Mexican train and chicken foot dominoes. This is less than what he used to play prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic as sometimes, he would play two different games per day!
Stephen is always willing to teach each and every player or “wannabe” player, as he likes the comradery. What more could one want than to learn from such an avid expert?
We’re happy that they both chose the OP community as their retirement home. Not only do they enjoy and volunteer other activities throughout the community, but they’re both willing to step up to the plate where a helping hand is needed.
I want to thank Stephen and Linda for sharing this portion of their lives with me.
Please remember – stay well, be safe and keep smiling!
