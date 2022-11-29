Strategy is important in everything, whether you are engaged in a war or playing a game with friends. During the height of World War II, the three powers at the time met for a strategy meeting known as the Tehran Conference.
The Tehran Conference (codenamed Eureka) was a strategy meeting of Josef Stalin, Franklin Roosevelt, and Winston Churchill from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 1943, after the Anglo-Soviet invasion of Iran. It was held in the Soviet Union’s embassy in Tehran, Iran. It was “the first of the World War II conferences of the ‘Big Three’ Allied leaders (the Soviet Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom) and closely followed the Cairo Conference, which had taken place Nov. 22-26, 1943, and preceded the 1945 Yalta and Potsdam conferences.”
Although the three leaders arrived with differing objectives, the main outcome of the Tehran Conference was the Western Allies’ commitment to open a second front against Nazi Germany.
Expectations for the conference ran high on all sides. Its goal was not only to agree on a strategy to crush the Axis powers of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, but to “decide on what the postwar world should look like – assuming, of course, that the Allies actually won.” That was a lot to achieve in their brief time together, especially given that not one of the three men totally trusted the other two. But they all knew the stakes. Failing to get past their differences could easily prolong the war, or worse still, put Adolf Hitler and Emperor Hirohito on a path to victory.
Even arranging the conference was a test of wills. Roosevelt had “tried unsuccessfully to meet with Stalin for years, but Stalin, who was reportedly worried about assassination and afraid to fly, had always declined.”
When Stalin finally agreed, he insisted the meeting be held in Tehran, then under joint Russian and British control. That distant and relatively out-of-the-way location made it difficult for Roosevelt, who, as president, could “normally be away for no more than 10 days when Congress is in session; otherwise, bills passed in his absence would become law without his signature, giving him no opportunity to exercise his veto power.” Despite all that, the meeting came together.
Wishing to present a unified front, Churchill first met Roosevelt in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 22. While there, the two leaders discussed war plans for the Far East with Chiang Kai-shek. At the time, Kai-shek was “the Chinese director of the State Council, the equivalent to President of his country.” While in Cairo, Churchill found he was unable to engage Roosevelt regarding the upcoming meeting in Tehran. The American president remained withdrawn and distant.
Arriving in Tehran on Nov. 28, Roosevelt “intended to deal with Stalin personally, though his declining health prevented him from operating from a position of strength.”
During the Conference, the three leaders coordinated their military strategy against Germany and Japan and made a number of important decisions concerning the post-World War II era. The most notable achievements of the Conference “focused on the next phases of the war against the Axis powers in Europe and Asia.”
Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin engaged in discussions concerning the terms under which the British and Americans finally committed to launching Operation Overlord, an invasion of Northern France, to be executed by May of 1944.
The Soviets, who had long been pushing the Allies a second front, “agreed to launch another major offensive on the Eastern Front that would divert German troops away from the Allied campaign in northern France.” Stalin also agreed in principle that the Soviet Union would declare war against Japan following an Allied victory over Germany.
In exchange for a Soviet declaration of war against Japan, Roosevelt conceded to Stalin’s demands for the Kurile Islands and the southern half of Sakhalin, and access to the ice-free ports of Dairen (Dalian) and Port Arthur (Lushen Port) located on the Liaodong Peninsula in northern China. The details concerning this deal were not finalized, however, until the Yalta Conference in 1945.
The Tehran Conference was the most important of the Allies’ top-level wartime meetings, including Yalta and Potsdam. By agreeing to the Overlord plan, with Soviet forces advancing from the east, the Big Three shaped future Europe.
Soviet armies would control Eastern Europe, and the other Allies the West. The optimistic Roosevelt, “who left Tehran believing he had won Stalin over, did not see the potential dangers.”
While FDR and Churchill never wavered in their determination to defeat the Axis powers, only the prime minister was aware of the clouds sure to move in on the postwar horizon. The Tehran talks “paved the way for the 1945 Allied victory, but other decisions made there would plague Europe for many years.”
Taking off from Tehran early on Dec. 2, 1943, Roosevelt, Churchill, and their staffs flew over the Persian Mountains and headed southwest to Cairo for another conference.
During their second meeting in the Egyptian capital, Churchill persuaded FDR to take a drive out to see the Sphinx. On the way, Roosevelt “mentioned that he could not spare General Marshall and asked Churchill if General Eisenhower would be acceptable.” Churchill said it was the president’s decision, but that British would gladly support Ike. Alan Brooke had also coveted the assignment, but Churchill similarly felt he could not be released from his Whitehall power base. The two leaders gazed silently at the Sphinx for a few minutes. “She told us nothing,” Churchill reported later, “and maintained her inscrutable smile.”
The president and prime minister parted on Dec. 7.
After a fruitless 15-hour discussion with Turkish President Ismet Inonu in Cairo, Churchill “went on to convalesce in Marrakech.” He was suffering from throat pains, congestion, and a temperature of 101.
Roosevelt, meanwhile, flew to Tunis, where Eisenhower met him. After they had climbed into the staff car, Roosevelt turned to the general and said, “Well, Ike, you are going to command Overlord.”
Sources: En.wikipedia.org, History.com, Thoughtco.com, History.state.gov and Warfarehistorynetwork.com.
