Museum visitors can take advantage of a free opportunity to see several new exhibitions at the Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida. Free First Saturday returns Feb. 4 to the Museum in Ocala. Admission is free all day, and the public is invited to enjoy the permanent collection, special exhibitions, the Artspace and other special programming.
On view through May 21, “Big and Bold in Modern & Contemporary Art’’ features the largest and most dynamic works from the collection. On view through June 18 are two exhibitions by Florida artists: “Paper Thin & Shadow Deep: Hiromi Mizugai Moneyhun’s Hand-cut Paper Works’’ and “Pre Post Poetic: Hand-Stitched Collages by Debora Greger.”
At 11 a.m., artist and poet Debora Greger will lead a tour of her solo exhibition, “Pre Post Poetic,” which features 28 hand-stitched collages created between 2019-2021. The Gainesville-based artist juxtaposes pre- and post-pandemic themes of the everyday world. The tour will meet in the Balcony Gallery for Florida Artists on the second floor and is free to attend.
At 2 p.m., the Appleton welcomes back educator, author and photographer Cynthia Wilson-Graham. In a talk titled “Remembering Marion County’s African American Achievements,” Wilson-Graham will discuss the successes and contributions of underrepresented African Americans, highlighting their cultural heritage and resilience. This talk will be held in the Appleton auditorium and is free to attend.
“Thanks to a generous grant-funded sponsorship from Marion Cultural Alliance, we’re happy to continue presenting our Free First Saturday program,” said Victoria Billig, Appleton assistant director. “In addition to offering free admission, we hope you’ll join us for an exciting lineup of guest speakers, films, activities for children and more.”
The Appleton Museum, Artspace and Store are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
A campus of the College of Central Florida, the Appleton Museum of Art is located at 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, east of downtown on State Road 40 (exit 352 east off Interstate 75 or exit 268 west off Interstate 95).
Parking is free.
For more information, call 352-291-4455 or visit AppletonMuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.