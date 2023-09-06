Oak Runners enjoy getting together, for parties, dances, bingo and more.
However, on this Monday night, at the weekly tailgate gathering at the Palm Grove parking lot, a group of four sisters – two Oak Run residents and two who were visiting – were sharing stories over smiles and giggles for about two hours.
Idie and Denise came down to Ocala to be with sisters Debbie and Linda.
The No. 1 question for them – with only one bathroom in their childhood home, how did the four share? They said they used a rotation system and never had a problem: one in the tub, one the toilet, one brushing their teeth and one brushing their hair. They made it work just fine.
Some of their stories and memories were:
“We thought mom was insane and we now know why.”
“One of us always got in trouble and mom made them eat their vegetables.”
“Everyone always thought Linda was the good sister because she never got caught.”
“When all the sisters and mom went shopping, I’ll never forget how all four of them would fight over the front seat and mom would say, ‘Hello girls, can someone help me out after you’re done fighting.’”
They spoke about how the four of them used to climb up on the roof with their baby oil and iodine mix to get sun.
They recalled the holidays when they had around 75 people in a small house, playing cards, talking. Their mom rented tables and chairs from church and the local funeral home and everyone was separated between the adult table, medium table and kids table.
When mom went to work, they had parties.
When the sisters made fun of each other, mom would just come out and say, “I hate when you do that.”
All four said they’d definitely do it all over again. “Growing up together was wonderful. (We) didn’t know anything different and always had a roof over their heads and food on the table.”
“We always had each other,” they said.
The four looked forward to spending a week together and visiting Myrtle Beach together.
And couldn’t forget the liver and onions.
For beautiful sisters to this day, bonded through sisterly love.
