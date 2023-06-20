The germ of the idea for Oak Run’s spring Mystery Dinner Theater production, “Marriage Can Be Murder,” came from a conversation its director, Shellie Poissant, had with a friend. The friend mentioned that the Palm Grove in Oak Run would make a nice venue for a wedding reception. From there, Poissant wrote a whodunit murder mystery set among the upper class for the Performing Arts Club of Oak Run (PACOR) which showed on June 9-10.
Poissant loves collaborating and seeing the actors give their characters a life of their own as they gain confidence.
“I truly enjoy getting to know people and seeing their strengths and pushing their abilities,” she said. “I try to fit each role with the right actor but give actors room to add to the character. It’s inspiring when actors are so connected with their characters, they have those “off-script” improv moments during rehearsal, which often get added to the script. Mystery Dinner Theater is a constant script revision.
“Sometimes people don’t believe in themselves enough to pursue a dream and it takes one person to believe in them for that individual to feel confident and let themselves shine.”
Hearing the first laugh on opening night is the ultimate payoff for Poissant.
“In that moment, I relax and think, “Yes, they got it!” she said. “It’s surreal when you see people really enjoying something you’ve created.
“There’s something so wonderful about entertaining people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.