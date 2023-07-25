The Florida Watercolor Society (FWS), the largest statewide watercolor society in the U.S., will be holding its annual Convention and Tradeshow at the Ocala Hilton Sept. 28-30.
This event coincides with the start of its annual exhibition at the CF Webber Gallery on the College of Central Florida campus. The opening for the 80-painting exhibition takes place 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and is free and open to the public. The show runs through Oct. 26.
The FWS annual exhibition represents the work of the society’s award-winning artists as well as some of its newer members. All forms of watercolor and watermedia are represented in the show.
It was juried and judged by Andy Evansen, a nationally and internationally acclaimed watercolorist from Minnesota. Evansen’s own credits include signature membership and top awards in the American Watercolor Society, Transparent Watercolor Society of America, Red River Watercolor Society, Northwest Watercolor Society and the Plein Air Painters of America.
One of the highlights of the convention is Evansen’s own painting demonstration, which will open the convention at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. He’ll also lead a four-day workshop just prior to the convention.
FWS is also sponsoring two other concurrent two-day workshops, and another three-day online workshop earlier in August.
FWS holds its annual Convention, Tradeshow and Exhibition in different regions throughout Florida each September. Over 400 members and guests are expected to attend the event this year.
Over the two and a half days of the convention, attendees are treated to over 25 demos, numerous critiques and product displays of every aspect of the watercolor world. The agenda also includes a Bargain Bazaar and Paint-A-Round fundraisers, and a Gala Awards dinner on Saturday night.
Although the tradeshow is free and open to the public, paid registration is necessary to attend the convention events. Although walk-ins are taken, pre-registration is encouraged via the FWS website: www.floridawatercolor society.org, and there is a member discount.
The FWS Convention & Tradeshow at the Ocala Hilton is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3600 SW 36th Ave., Ocala. For information, contact Jackii Molsick, FWS President, 352-459-3585, and also visit www.floridawatercolor society.org.
The FWS Exhibition at the CF Webber Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. Admission is free. For information, contact Amanda Lyon, 352-854-2322, ext. 1664, and also visit www.CF.edu.
