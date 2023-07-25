Florida Mounted, a division of nonprofit Open Hands Animal Rescue, held a Equine Extravaganza fundraiser July 22 at the Southwestern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.
This fundraiser event had a “Smooch the Pooch” booth to raise money, a large silent auction, food and craft vendors, crafts for kids, a flea market, and many horse-riding events to enjoy.
The event’s opening ceremony was performed by the Marion County Memorial Honor Guard and accompanied by Florida Mounted.
OHAR needs fosters. If interested, send email to openhandsanimalrescue@gmail.com and visit the OHAR-Open Hands Animal Rescue Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.