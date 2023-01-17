Sholom Park is excited to announce the 4th Annual Gnome and Fairy Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Enjoy an afternoon of live mystical music, enchanting entertainment, and a marketplace filled with magical merchants and fantastical fares. Come experience the whimsical world of fairies, gnomes, and other mythical creatures at Sholom Park.
Enjoy live mystical music with the O’Possums, featuring Irish songs, tunes, and stories from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Sholom Park stage. Dance along with the Irish Echoes as they perform the high kicks and loud clicks of traditional Irish-Celtic step dancing.
The Magical Marketplace will be filled with merchants selling mystical merchandise, whimsical services, and fantastical fares. Shop for handmade trinkets, jewelry, art, food, and more with local merchants. Our amazing sponsors and participating partners will host a variety of free fairy-friendly activities and magical arts and crafts.
Experience the magic of make-believe and imagination as you search high and low in the Enchanted Forest for hidden fairy doors and mischievous gnomes. Make your way down Fairytale Lane to the Sholom Park perabo where you will find our very own Fairy Godmother sharing the enchanting tales of fairies, gnomes, and other mythical creatures. Meet unicorns, Lily and Lancelot, and Skippy the Dragon, a 20-foot-long smoke-breathing dragon in the Whimsical World of Fantasy. It will be an afternoon of fantastical fun for everyone at Sholom Park.
Join us from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25 and experience the magic of make-believe at Sholom Park! Enjoy live musical entertainment and explore a whimsical world of fantasy and Fun at the Park.
There will be a $5 event parking fee for onsite parking including golf carts.
For more event details, visit our website www.sholompark.org or the Sholom Park Facebook Page.
Sholom Park is located west of Ocala at 7110 S.W. 80th Ave.
