Harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to appear in March at Live Oak International in Ocala.
The four-day tournament lasts from Thursday, March 16, to Sunday, March 19. The 5,000-acre Live Oak Plantation is located west of Ocala, near State Road 40.
The “Gentle Giants,” as the famous Clydesdales are often called, are participating in special presentations throughout the duration of the tournament.
“We’re very excited to have these beautiful horses back at Live Oak International this year,” said Chloe D. Reid, Live Oak International co-president. “These horses are majestic, and the Budweiser hitch itself is something all should come out to see. It’s truly spectacular and an experience like no other.”
“This is a momentous occasion to have the opportunity to bring the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales to Ocala,” said Ken Daley, president of Tri-Eagle Sales, which is sponsoring the event. “The Clydesdales represent more than just Budweiser. They embody America’s spirit, strength, and commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Clydesdales at Live Oak International and share these storied icons with our consumers and the horse community.”
Live Oak International is the only event in the U.S. that offers both combined driving and show jumping competition at the international level, according to its publicity information. The Combined Driving and Show Jumping event brings together leading drivers, trainers, coaches and owners from all over Europe and North America.
The Clydesdales’ appearance in Ocala is one of the hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches. Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800s.
Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show. These Clydesdales meet a high standard.
Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least four years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.
A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 1 to 6 pounds of feed, 50 to 60 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.
Each hitch travels with two dalmatians. In the early days of brewing, dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
Event tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/2n7v43pz.
Live Oak International is located at 2215 SW 110th Ave., Ocala.
For more details, visit www.liveoakinternational.com.
