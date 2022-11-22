Fairfield Village is a busy place these days as shown in the accompanying photos. Not only was there a large and supportive group at the HOA meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17; but there were friends, neighbors, and even curious newcomers who attended our annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19.
In this edition as well as for next week’s Fairfield Village (FFV) article, readers will find interesting photos of many of our FFV community and others who enjoyed themselves at the very successful show in our inviting clubhouse.
We sincerely hope that everyone was able to celebrate a very special Thanksgiving with loved ones and friends. We here in “the lively place filled with lovely (and thankful) people,” send our prayers for and continuing appreciation of our first responders, medical community, and military who keep our citizens safe and well.
Be healthy! Be thankful! Be blessed!
