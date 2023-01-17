The Fairfield Village Homeowners Association met at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Janu. 12 in the community’s clubhouse.
A guest, Anthony Smith from Windward Insurance, gave a very informative presentation about homeowner’s insurance. Mr. Smith explained reasons for the rising costs for adequate coverage. He discussed the impact of the recent hurricanes and then answered questions posed to him.
Following his presentation, Smith treated Fairfield Village neighbors to pizza that he had brought in appreciation for their attention. Needless to say, everyone enjoyed the pizza along with beverages and coffee supplied by the HOA board.
Before the meeting officially started, Nick Nickless, board president, introduced and officially installed Janet Fredrick, the newest board trustee. Following that, the regular meeting was conducted. Several of those attending had some questions that were addressed by board members, before the president closed the meeting.
We in Fairfield Village, “the lively place filled with lovely people,” send thanks to our first responders, medical personnel, and military as they work selflessly to keep us safe. We are so blessed to live in this beautiful part of our U.S.A. – our home state of Florida.
Be happy! Be safe! Be blessed!
