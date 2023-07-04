Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.