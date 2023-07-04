There are those who are “regulars” attending the twice weekly bingo games in the Fairfield Village (FFV) community clubhouse, but there are many others who enjoy the games occasionally. Whichever group one might be part of, there’s always a good number attending.
Janet Fredrick is largely responsible for the games, and her efforts are much appreciated. There are a good many volunteers who help including Patricia Faneuff, who’s seen in the photo calling the game on Monday, June 26.
As was mentioned in last week’s article, Frank Maxwell, the former community manager was responsible for the purchase of the new equipment that has been partially responsible for new interests in the games. A consensus of devotees agreed that the new equipment has added considerably to the ease and fun of playing.
With this being the week of the Fourth of July, many will pause, hopefully, to give thanks for our forefathers (and mothers) who endured the struggles of our Revolutionary War for Independence. We can barely imagine the strength and courage of so many to leave a legacy of freedom for others.
In today’s world, that special kind of patriotism and dedication is seen often in our first responders, our medical community, and certainly in our military and their families. We appreciate and thank all of them for their service. May God’s blessings flow to all these special folks.
From Fairfield Village, “The lively place filled with lovely people,” we hope that everyone had a great holiday and stayed safe and well.
Be blessed! Be grateful! Be patriotic!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.