Crafters and patrons alike thoroughly enjoyed the annual Fairfield Village (FFV) Craft Fair held on Nov. 19 in our lovely clubhouse. It was a huge success.
The photos speak for themselves and your reporter is pleased to list the names of most of those who presented their crafts for display and for sale.
The crafters included:
Golden Paws; Jaime Cribbs, Goldenlawstreatsandmore@gmail.com
Carol Etzel; Lake Erie Beach Pendants; Caroletzel821@yahoo.com; Fairfield Village
DarlenePreston; thecraftiechick@gmail.com2; Fairfield Village
Jackie Brown; Kitchen angels, wreaths, Ocala
Chris Maloy; Handmade chain mail jewelry; SW 60th Place, Fairfield Village
GoldeyeLilly on Etsy; Custom handmade items; Pleasingtodeye website
Jim Heimrich Wood Craft; Ocala
Reta Benson Shadow Boxes with 3-D Christmas; Fairfield Village
Mary Williams; Flowers – Felt; Will take orders; Fairfield Village
Tammy Frederick; Miscellaneous craft items
Nancy McClintock; Crafts
Heidi Benson; Gnome Santas
Janet Frederick; Snowmen, Sea Shell Christmas trees, Unique Ornaments; assorted holiday items; Fairfield Village
The Stitch Sisters: Jean Fernandez, Donna Catli, Marilyn Olson, Barbara Catli, et al; crafted items to sell to finance hospice and church projects; Fairfield Village and elsewhere
Ann Glassman; Knitted and crocheted (mostly baby) heirloom items; Fairfield Village
Nancy Cyr; Hand-sewn and crafted items for people and fur babies; Fairfield Village
Please note that several crafters were not available to give information. These people were very much appreciated as were all those mentioned.
Betty Alers and her Activities Group, along with a number of FFV’s neighbors, assisted in various ways to make the Fairfield Village 2022 Craft Fair a tremendous success. Some of these volunteers sold food items, others assisted in setup and cleanup, some did advertising, some provided encouragement, and your reporter made sure that the larger community is aware of the extraordinary community we call, Fairfield Village, “the lively place filled with lovely (generous and gifted) people.”
As always we appreciate and ask God’s blessings for our medical community, our first responders, and our military service members along with all their families.
Be thankful! Be happy! Be safe!
