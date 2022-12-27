Happy New Year from all of us Fairfield Villagers.
We sincerely pray for peace in our troubled world and also for peace within families and friend groups. We seldom speak of the matters that are so troubling to many of us; but GOD knows and He answers prayers.
Last week, a part of this column was inadvertently omitted. Those things happen; however, this reporter is committed to thanking and praying for our first responders, medical personnel, our brave military, and the families of all these very special people, without whom we, ordinary people, would be in a very bad way.
As we close out 2022 (so long, goodbye, etc.), we can hope we all will see a more positive future, because of many happy occasions, reunions, gatherings, celebrations that make life so very joyful.
From Fairfield Village, “the lively place filled with lovely (celebratory) people,” we hope Christmas (or personal religious celebrations) were magnificent and that our wonderfully blessed USA will remain free for all people to be able to exercise that precious religious freedom granted in our Constitution.
We pray to God that we can keep all our freedoms granted to us and preserved for us by so many patriotic, farsighted, and brave Americans.
Again, Happy, Happy New Year – 2023!
Be celebratory! Be responsible! Be safe!
