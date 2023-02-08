The people who live in Fairfield Village, “the lively place filled with lovely people,” really enjoy celebrating holidays and any special days. That being the case, most of the neighbors are looking forward to Valentine’s Day and the fun associated with that time.
Yes, Fairfield Villagers love the decorations, the cards, the fun and the food, but many find the origins of the so-called “day of love” very interesting too.
This special day, celebrated annually on Feb. 14, is also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. According to most sources, it was first celebrated as a Christian holiday to honor the Christian martyr Saint Valentine.
The day is very loosely tied to the Roman festival of Lupercalia that was celebrated in February when people honored the Roman god of agriculture, Faunus. The hope was that the gods would be pleased and the earth would again be fertile and crops would grow plentifully.
As far as the traditional celebration goes, it turns out that there were at least three men named Valentine that were sainted by the Catholic Church. Each one has his supporters as the “real Valentine.”
The first was a rebel who defied a decree from the Roman Emperor Claudius, who ordered that young men in the army were not allowed to be married. (Single men were believed to be better soldiers.) St. Valentine broke the rules and married lovers in secret.
The second St. Valentine was another rebel who helped Christian prisoners escape from Roman jails. He was caught and imprisoned himself. His last act was healing the jailer’s daughter, with whom he is suggested to have been in love, and bringing the whole family to Christianity before his execution.
The third St. Valentine was a Catholic bishop in Temi known for supporting young lovers. Most of his story is lost now, except that he, like the other two, met with an unfortunate death because of their actions.
Each one was beheaded by different Roman emperors, all right around the middle of February.
It’s also notable that both Chaucer and Shakespeare wrote about the stories of lovers in very lighthearted and spirited ways that moved the celebration away from the pagan origins into the acceptable Christian holiday.
Christian settlers to the New World brought the holiday with them, and it became more and more popular, especially during the Victorian era. By the 1900s, people began the tradition of sending and receiving sweet notes or cards with loved ones. In 1913, the Hallmark Company began offering special cards for sale. The tradition has grown so that it’s estimated that more than 150 million cards are exchanged yearly.
Many of us probably remember during our elementary school days that children would give and receive little novelty cards to special friends. Often, there was a special Valentine box in the classroom that held those special cards deposited by the children the week before Valentine’s Day.
Then, on Feb. 14, the cards were taken from the box and distributed among the excited children. Of course, there were the special treats usually brought by several of the parents (often called “grade mothers”) to be enjoyed during the celebration as well. Those were very special times for most children.
Though Valentine’s Day has never been named an official holiday in the U.S., it’s considered one of the most popular celebrations, tied with St. Patrick’s Day. Many feel that these holidays, and others, have been too commercialized. However, when one sees the smiles of those celebrating, we have to note that these are very positive and happy times.
We send Valentine’s greetings and words of appreciation to our first responders, our medical personnel, and our military.
Be happy! Be blessed! Be loved!
