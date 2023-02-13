What’s not to love about Super Bowl Sunday? After Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s celebrations, most Americans are ready for the traditional big game and the fun and socializing that have come to be part of this special day.
First, of course, there’s football. Men – and women too – recognize this is the best of the best to close out an athletic season so loved by America. This year, both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles have had exceptional years, and the game proved to be exciting.
For those not too interested in football, there’s the halftime show that always features outstanding talent, special effects and entertainment to surprise (if not thrill) those watching.
There’s also the interest in the Super Bowl commercials that prove to be favorites of so many. Often, these include animated creatures or animals that steal the hearts of those watching. We shall see which ones turn out to be most popular.
The week leading up to the game is filled with special activities that so many fans enjoy. They can participate, watch, and even meet some of the stars of this big show. Autograph hunters are ready for their chase too.
Fans who can’t be at the game often are part of what has come to be known as Super Bowl Sunday parties. Even those who don’t especially care about the game can enjoy the gathering and the socializing along with watching the game. Special Super Bowl food like hot wings, pizza, nachos, chips and dips, and certainly all kinds of “libations” are consumed with delight.
Here in Fairfield Village (FFV), “the lively place filled with (football loving) people,” there is the traditional event in our comfortable clubhouse where enthusiasts can enjoy the game or just enjoy other games or the delicious refreshments always a part of FFV activities. Photos show some of the fun of this year’s celebration.
Following the playing of the National Anthem, there’s the traditional military flyover. This year marks a special celebration of the 50th year since the first eight ladies entered flight training in Pensacola, Florida. Your reporter is so proud to be able to say that a young lady who has become “family” to my relatives was honored to be chosen as part of the all-female contingent flying in this special event.
Lt. Naomi Ngalie was in Arizona all week with those preparing for this very special recognition. In a news report on Super Bowl Sunday, Fox News writer Lawrence Richard reported the following:
“Lt. Naomi Ngalle, who will be one of the pilots participating in the flyover, told Fox News Digital that she was honored to be among those selected to represent the Navy in celebrating 50 years since the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola, Florida.
“‘I am humbled and proud to be a part of a team of professional aviators and maintainers. All of the people on this team represent the hard work and sacrifice that comes with serving in the Armed Forces,’ Ngalle said. ‘Additionally, I am elated at the opportunity to potentially inspire the next generation of female aviators and maintainers.’”
Naomi became a part of our extended family when she and my granddaughter Emily met in high school in Springfield, Virginia. They played basketball and lacrosse together and became like sisters and have remained that way ever since. Naomi was to be Emily’s Maid of Honor at her wedding in St. Augustine on Oct. 9, 2021, but was deployed by the U.S. Navy at that time. A life-size cut out was used to make sure that Na was in all the photos and part of that very special occasion. Problem solved.
Ngalie and the other ladies chosen for this prestigious event are so very proud to represent what they and others are accomplishing for our country. These specially selected are recognized for their talent, intelligence, work ethic, dedication, and patriotism. They, like the Eagles and Chiefs, represent the “best of the best” and certainly deserve the honor. May God bless them all.
We here in Fairfield Village send our thanks and respect to the first responders, medical personnel, and military along with their families each week as they work to keep us safe and well.
Be happy! Be safe! Be blessed!
