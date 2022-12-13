December 7, 1941, is a day we will never forget!
As I am writing this article on Dec. 7, 2022, I am reminded of 1941.
It was a Sunday morning in Goldsboro, North Carolina. I was sitting in our living room with my Dad. We were listening to the radio (no TV in 1941).
My Mother was scheduled to give the Sunday School lesson on the radio that morning. Instead of hearing my Mother, we got the news of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Our lives changed on that day. We began having practice air raids, where you had to turn off all lights and stay inside your homes. The headlights on the cars were painted black on the top half of the lights. Food rationing arrived, and you used “red” stamps to purchase meat.
In school (I was in the third grade), we had a Victory Garden where we planted the seeds and waited for them to grow. I have a vivid memory of going with my Dad to take my brother to the bus station when he left for the army.
I wonder how many children today even know about Pearl Harbor. December 7, 1941 is a day that changed our lives!
Are you ready for Christmas? If you need to get in the Christmas spirit, I suggest you drive around the Quail Meadow neighborhood. Many of our homes are beautifully decorated with outside lights and decorations.
One place you really need to see is the home of our own Santa, a.k.a. Earle Talley. Earle spends hours making sure the music and the lights are in sync. His house is on N.W. 33rd Lane. If you’re lucky, you might even see Santa.
Attention bingo players: there are two more nights of bingo this month – Dec. 15 and Dec. 29.
To our Jewish friends and neighbors, we say Happy Hanukkah. This celebration begins on Dec. 18 and ends at sundown on Dec. 26.
