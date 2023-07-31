One of the most easily recognized and beloved members of the Fairfield Village community is Ethel Dearing who celebrated her 97th birthday on July 2. One would not believe her age because she looks and acts so young and enthusiastic.
Some years back during an activity in our clubhouse on Valentine’s Day, a vote was held for Fairfield Village’s Queen and King. Ethel was chosen “Queen” by a landslide while our now deceased longtime neighbor R.B Weller was chosen “King.” Through the years, Ethel has retained her crown and good-naturedly relates it to her comment that she and Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain were born three months apart in 1926. Sadly, the British lost their monarch last year, but Fairfield Village thankfully still has our lovely lady.
Ethel had a very interesting, although challenging, young life. She was born in a rural area close to Burr Oak, Indiana. Ethel lost her mother when she was only 2 years old. Her father never remarried and raised Ethel and her two just older brothers to be very self-sufficient. The three children helped their father around their home where they had to pump water from a well and had no electricity until 1942. Kerosene lanterns were used for light, and kerosene and wood heaters provided warmth in the cold Indiana winters.
Ethel says that she and her brothers, Billy and Jack, learned early how to do chores and to cook. One of her brothers particularly liked to cook, but Ethel recalls standing on a chair to reach the kitchen counter as she would help him with breakfast.
The children walked to the elementary school they attended. However, in sixth grade, they rode a school bus to attend school in Culver, Indiana. Ethel remembered their school bus driver, Mr. Crump, an older gentleman, who had a special seat up front for young Ethel. What a memory she has.
Fifteen-year-old Ethel got her first job in a glove factory and then shortly after that went to work on the assembly line of an automobile parts factory. She had more ambition, however, and was accepted into a nursing training program at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, Illinois, where she worked for 21 1/2 years.
She has always loved helping people and cheering them up. She still does that for all of us who know and love her.
Ethel’s husband retired before she did, but convinced her to retire early, and they spent a number of years traveling all over the country in the motorhome. They lived a short time in Dunnellon where he could enjoy his boat and fishing. Sadly, he passed away, and Ethel moved to Fairfield Village (FFV) on June 21, 1991.
There were only 20 other homes in the community when Ethel purchased her adorable little blue home which is still always kept so neat and attractive.
It’s interesting to note that Ethel has lived in FFV now for a longer period of time than anyone else. She said Ed and Anne Glassman, who are snowbird neighbors in Fairfield Village, moved here just shortly after she did. They’re good friends.
For some 18 years, Ethel enjoyed the companionship of her little white poodle, Angel. That precious little dog was so loved by all the neighbors who watched as she pranced along when Ethel took her for walks. Ethel says that Angel was like family to her as are her many friends at her long-time church home, Berean Baptist. Just recently, the church gathered to celebrate Ethel’s 97th birthday where they took individual photos of her with her many friends.
Later that same day, Melia Keep hosted another party with even more of Ethel’s good friends attending. Obviously, our beloved Miss Ethel celebrated her birthday in fine style as well she should have.
Having been a part of Fairfield Village, “The lively place filled with lovely people,” for such a long time, Ethel gave this reporter her evaluation of this community of which she is and will remain the “Queen.” She said, “I’ve enjoyed living in Fairfield Village all these years. It’s a very nice place. Everyone has always treated me so very nice.”
And it’s easy to understand how our favorite long-time neighbor would be treated so well because she always has nice things to say about everyone. Even at age 97, she’s easily recognized as she drives her small, dark blue car down the street and waves to her friends as she passes by. She’s truly amazing, and we’re so blessed that Ethel Dearing is still the “Queen of Fairfield Village.”
