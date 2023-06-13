The Fairfield Village clubhouse was filled with wonderful aromas of delicious breakfast foods on Saturday morning, June 10. The reason for the early meal was to get to know some of the community’s newest neighbors.
Carol Etzel led an enthusiastic group of ladies who wanted everyone to “meet and greet” some of the recent additions to the community known as “the lively place filled with lovely people.”
The goal was accomplished based on the smiles and friendly conversations that were part of a nice morning gathering. Everyone attending seemed to have a nice social time.
As always, we send our thanks to the Central Florida first responders, medical personnel, and military service members as we pray for them, our home state and our United States of America.
Enjoy great times in our wonderful (though very warm) Florida weather in this early summer of 2023!
Be safe! Be blessed! Be happy!
