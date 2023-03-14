Because of an unfortunate accident, your reporter dislocated her (already-replaced) hip and has been away from my home for a time since the doctors said I definitely shouldn’t stay alone during rehab and recovery.
On a very personal level, I must thank two of my neighbors in Fairfield Village who came to my aid at a very unfortunate time for me. Without going into great detail, allow me to publicly thank Dee Malloy and Donna Catli, who were my “angels” when I was in a very distressing situation and without even a phone to call 911.
I really hate to think what might have happened were it not for Dee, who recognized my immediate need for help. Both she and Donna are shining examples of what really good neighbors are when one is in a totally disabling situation.
God bless both of these wonderful ladies.
Each week, I’ve tried to thank all of our first responders, medical personnel and military. This week, I must personally acknowledge the Marion County first responders and the ER department of West Marion Hospital. They were extremely professional and efficient while being encouraging and kind. We are so blessed to have these dedicated professionals in our community.
Be safe! Be thankful for good neighbors! Be Blessed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.