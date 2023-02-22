Fairfield Village always celebrates every holiday with lots of good food and fun. The recent Valentine’s Day Brunch is another example of this tradition.
The Activities Group coordinated the Valentine’s Day Brunch this year, and lots of that “good food and fun” were evident as neighbors enjoyed being together. There were also prizes given which made the event even brighter for the lucky ones.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, was one of those times when those who came to the clubhouse between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. could chat and enjoy delicious dishes with a Valentine’s theme. The event was a success as we have come to expect when our very “active” Activities Group plans and carries out an occasion.
There will be many more activities on the horizon and more fun to be shared in the community known as “the lively place filled with (LOVE)ly people.”
We know that while we’re enjoying special times, our first responders, medical personnel, and military will be on duty making sure that all in our wonderful U.S.A. is as safe and happy as possible. Thank you to these very special guardians.
Be healthy! Be happy! Be loved!
