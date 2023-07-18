This will be the first in a series meant to spotlight and thank many of our neighbors who are more than just neighbors. These folks are known in the Fairfield Village (FFV) community for their generosity and service in many different ways.
First to be mentioned are Frann and Ed Glenney who came to FFV from New Jersey.
Frann currently heads up the Prayer Chain and has always been very active with social activities. She’s known for her delicious homemade dishes, not only for social gatherings, but also as “comfort food” for any shut-in.
Ed has had many leadership positions, including the Veterans Club and the Fairfield Village Homeowners Association (HOA). For a number of years, he was the FFV reporter to the Marion Messenger.
Of course, this is just a shortlist of their many contributions to Fairfield Village. Thank you, Frann and Ed, for all you do.
Nancy and Jerry Garlitz came to Fairfield Village from West Virginia. From day one, they’ve both been involved in social activities and have worked tirelessly to make them successful.
Jerry is always the smiling face greeting our neighbors. He’s easily recognized when he drives around in his golf cart smiling and waving to everyone. One wonders if he realizes how much his friendly, happy greetings mean to us.
Nancy has been involved in helping organize many social activities. Her auditing skills are very much appreciated by social organizations and the HOA when regular accounting is done.
Little things can become very big things when they’re so genuinely kind. Again, thank you both for all the many generous things you do.
There would be no accurate way to enumerate all these two couples do to make Fairfield Village “The lively place filled with lovely people.” They’re four of the loveliest neighbors that represent our community. We appreciate and thank them for being the terrific neighbors that they are.
If you would like to nominate special neighbors for recognition, please email priscillabarnett27@gmail.com or phone 352-414-8945. Please leave a message if there’s no answer. Thanks for your help.
As always, we acknowledge our first responders, medical personnel, and military service people. We depend on you and want you to know how much we thank you for your service.
During this extreme heat, we all must remember to take special care and stay hydrated. This is true for our pets as well. Yes, it may be uncomfortably hot, but many of us prefer the heat to the snows we don’t miss in the winter.
Stay cool! Be safe! Enjoy life!
