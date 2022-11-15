Despite the interference of Hurricane Nicole, the Fairfield Village Activities Group was finally able to host their Salute to Veterans Soup and Sandwich Lunch on Sunday, Nov. 13.
A large crowd gathered in the Fairfield Village (FFV) Clubhouse at 1 p.m. to enjoy delicious homemade soups and sandwiches. These were made by volunteers who presented their delightful concoctions in crockpots with the name of the soup and the name of the cook boldly displayed.
Many delicious desserts were also available along with assorted soft drinks, water, and coffee. The tables were covered with all kinds of snack size candies, no doubt many of them having survived Halloween. There were bowls of chips, crackers, and cheese to be enjoyed with the soups.
The meal was free to all vets, and those who were not vets paid a very reasonable $5 to indulge in the “all you can eat” feast. The meal was preceded by a touching tribute read to the group by FFV’s lady U.S. Navy vet, Nancy Cyr. At the end, Nancy added the popular, “Thank you for your service.”
That particular comment is especially appreciated by Vietnam War vets who returned home to be treated very disrespectfully in the 1960s and 1970s.
Recently, one vet told this reporter, “I was actually spit on and called horrible names when I came home from ‘doing my duty.’ It was awful.“
Is it any wonder that many veterans wouldn’t even consider discussing their service, not only because of the horrors, but also because of their despicable treatment by those who had participated in anti-war demonstrations and protests?
Sadly, we are familiar with the term PTSD that came into use during the 1970s, largely due to the diagnoses of military veterans of the Vietnam War. The term “post-traumatic stress disorder” was officially recognized by the American Psychiatric Association in 1980, according to numerous sources. Thankfully, there was a turn around in the attitudes of most Americans who realized the harm that had been done to the Vietnam veterans.
The patriotism that grew immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks gave much-needed appreciation for those who protect and defend our people. This, thankfully, carried over to include the military, police forces, and first responders as well. Here in Fairfield Village, we not only say, “Thank you for your service,” but also “God bless our heroes.”
Fall craft fair
The annual fall craft fair which had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19, in our large and comfortable clubhouse.
Beautiful and unique crafts created by some extremely talented artists will be on display and for sale at reasonable prices. Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase.
Be sure to make it a point to come by and shop early for decorations or Christmas gifts. You will be so glad that you did.
Singles Group meeting
Also, Janet Fredrick announces that the Singles Group will meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, in the clubhouse. All singles – men or women – are encouraged to meet with other singles for convivial fun and conversation. This is not a “matchmaking ” group, so don’t miss out on some fun because of that concern.
From Fairfield Village, ”the lively place filled with lovely (and patriotic) people,” we again say, “Thank you for your service!” to all our veterans, current service members, first responders, and health care providers.
Be safe! Be supportive! Be blessed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.