In anticipation of one of the most popular holidays, the Fairfield Village Activities Group put together some very attractive decorations for Valentine’s Day in the community’s welcoming Clubhouse.
The Activities Group is always busy, with its leadership headed up by Nancy Cyr and Betty Alers. The group made sure that there are plenty of the appropriate symbols for the month of love to liven up the large meeting area for the upcoming Valentine’s Day celebrations and anything else of interest for Fairfield Village, “the lively place filled with lovely people.”
We always send our love and best wishes to our first responders, medical personnel, military and all their families whose devotion to duty and love of all our U.S.A. sustains us all year long.
Be happy! Be blessed! Be loved!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.