Come on down to the Fairfield Village spring craft show and sale!
Artists and very talented craftspeople here in Fairfield Village (FFV) and some others from communities outside FFV have been working diligently to assure that the extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, compares favorably with the very successful craft fair held in the fall of 2022.
Everyone is invited to visit (or revisit) the showcase of outstanding creations to find that perfect piece. Naturally, there will be goodies and drinks available for purchase as well.
So “come on down,” because “the price(s) will be right” for all customers. Please notice this somewhat contrived nod to the popular morning TV show hosted now by Drew Carey after many successful years of being hosted by the legendary Bob Barker.
That popular show is not aired on Saturday so fans won’t miss a show while visiting our “lively and lovely” community’s special event.
Please contact Betty Alers at 978-204-8125 for information, questions, or comments. Thank you.
Salutes go out, as always, to our first responders, medical personnel, and military.
Be safe! Be appreciated! Be blessed!
