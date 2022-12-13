While your reporter is recovering from surgery at a friend’s home in Dunnellon, I am dealing with some challenges as I attempt to get our community’s news in this exceptional newspaper without interruption.
I hope you readers will bear with me since there is no internet where I am staying. I am attempting to “git er dun” as best I can. (Note the old Georgia slang expression made recognizable by several well-known “blue collar” comedians.)
The photos shown are representative of the joy of the season as reflected by decorations in Fairfield Village, “the lively place filled with lovely (and celebratory) people.”
Bright lights glow and parties can be enjoyed this year in these joyful days and evenings in our community. However, the real meaning and joy of the Christmas holiday must never take second place to the celebration of the birth of Jesus so long ago.
More than ever before, we Christians are called to stand firm in our beliefs while we will respect the beliefs of others as well. The simple innocence of children who, like many in this reporter’s family, literally celebrate Dec. 25 with a “Happy Birthday, Baby Jesus!” should remind us of the real Christmas meaning.
We send wishes for safe and happy holidays to everyone including our first responders, our medical community, and our military families all over the world.
These are extraordinarily difficult times for many who deserve our support and prayers. We pray that those who defend our freedom to worship as we believe will feel the admiration and appreciation for all they do every day of every year. We pray for their safety in difficult and dangerous places.
Be celebratory! Be joyful! Be safe!
