Thankfully, the old expression of “not seeing the forest for the trees” doesn’t apply to most of us retirees who love living in Central Florida.
We who migrated south, and specifically to Central Florida, did so because we had visited this part of our U.S. on enough occasions to realize that this region is about as close to heaven as we can live on this earth. That being said, we are very aware of the benefits of being able to travel relatively short distances to enjoy extraordinary parts of God’s world with very little expense or even effort.
Keeping that in mind, a small group recently took a day trip to enjoy the beautiful Rainbow River. These folks report that if one wants to experience some leisurely time enjoying Central Florida’s beautiful riverside scenery and accompanying wildlife, he or she can travel to nearby Dunnellon and relax while floating through this picturesque area on a pontoon boat.
The gentleman who operates the particular pontoon boat that the group of friends chose for their excursion is said to be a very personable and relaxed guide. He told those onboard that even though they might want to see some exotic bits of nature, the chances of that would be unlikely. What they saw and experienced were the normal sights and sounds of the quietly lovely part of Central Florida.
The group leader, who asked not to be named, noted that there could be future trips planned for Fairfield Village neighbors that would involve visiting relatively close attractions that would be considered more exotic if enough people express interest in those locations.
Perhaps, if the accompanying photos pique enough interest, there could be a group or club formed to plan semi-regular day trips to points of interest. This comment came as a result of some encouragement in the “Village Happenings” newsletter about neighbors organizing groups with special interests i.e. veterans or others.
Our Activities Group suggests that there’s room for many different interests that could be explored. Our community is certainly large enough to support many hobbies, pastimes, or recreations that could bring enjoyment to the active neighbors of Fairfield Village, “the lively place filled with lovely (enthusiastic) people.”
Please enjoy the photos supplied by a member of the group who recently embarked on the Rainbow River experience.
If anyone would like to be in touch with these neighbors who enjoy seeing interesting parts of our state close enough for day trips, please email or phone this reporter and you will be given more information about the possible excursions. The phone number is 352-414-8945, or email priscilla barnett27@gmail.com.
As we find ourselves in the second week of our New Year 2023, we have positive thoughts and expectations for more blessings for our families, friends and neighbors.
We send our thanks, as always, to our first responders, our health care personnel, and our military for their devotion to keeping our people and our nation as a whole safe, sound, and secure.
Be optimistic! Be safe! Be blessed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.