Well, folks, the big day is almost here! Christmas 2022 is imminent. Are you excited? Are you ready? Have you wrapped all those gifts and made sure everything was shipped out? I hope so!
My neighbors here in Fairfield Village seem to have had lots of spirit this year in anticipation of “the most wonderful time of the year.” That’s absolutely fantastic! It’s very heartwarming to see the joy of the season, including for your reporter/photographer.
Now, a question for you. How will you feel Monday, Dec. 26? Thursday, Dec. 29? Will there be a holiday letdown? If not, that’s fabulous!
I believe I will NOT be down. I will be just as happy as I am while I write this. You know why? Good question.
Happiness is a choice for most of us. Do we stop often to realize that? Most of us are blessed beyond words to express that blessing.
Sure, times can be tough. Things can go wrong. Illness and sadness are parts of life. Do we pay more attention to our blessings or our misfortunes? It probably depends on many different factors.
During all of these holy days, I sincerely hope we can stop and truly appreciate what we often take for granted. The simplest things are almost dreams for many folks in other parts of this world. A few of these might be: family, friends, food, shelter, safety and freedom.
Yes, the list goes on and on because we live in America. What if, right now, we found ourselves in Ukraine? Or Argentina? Or Russia? Or Afghanistan? Would the things on that six-word list still be easy to take for granted? I seriously doubt it.
