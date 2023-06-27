One of the main activities regularly enjoyed by many in the Fairfield Village community is bingo. Each Monday and Wednesday evening a group will gather in the Fairfield Village clubhouse to enjoy this activity.
In the fall of 2023, Frank Maxwell, who was Fairfield Village’s manager at that time, purchased a new digital game machine because the one that the community had been using was more or less out of date and often had issues that caused disruption of play.
Needless to say, everyone who participated in the Monday and Wednesday night games was very happy to have the new equipment. That was not only true of those who were regular players, it was also true of the ones who operated the games each week.
The games on Wednesday night may be a bit more popular than the Monday night games. On those nights, the activity is called quarter bingo, and the participants can join in or leave the games anytime they choose. As it sounds, the games are 25 cents each, and there are usually more games that can be played in the allotted time frame than the Monday night Bingo.
Next week, there’ll be more information about these fun games as well as those who operate them and those who enjoy them. Look for some quotes from our experts.
It would seem that the neighbors in Fairfield Village, ”The lively place filled with lovely people,” can be a bit more lively when people are enjoying themselves. Certainly it’s lovely when one wins, as seen by the smiles on the winners‘ faces.
As always, we send our thanks to and prayers for those people who are our first responders, our medical personnel, and the servicemen and women who regularly put their own lives on the line to protect our community and our country as a whole. May God bless and protect each of these very special people and their families.
Be safe! Be happy! Enjoy life!
