Fairfield Village is a very socially active community, and that fact is appreciated by those who enjoy being a part of the many different planned events and activities. However, the large welcoming clubhouse is very well equipped for many different individual interests as well.
Even when there are no events planned, one can find lots of things to do and to enjoy right there available for anyone at any skill level.
The library is outstanding for a community the size of Fairfield Village. Fiction, non-fiction, reference, specialties, hobbies, and crafts are all widely available for the neighborhood. Puzzles, varieties of magazines, newspapers, and other periodicals can feed and encourage multiple interests.
Right around the corner from the library is the Sun-Fit exercise room that boasts many different exercise machines, weight equipment and special directions for using the equipment. Health and safety are prominent factors emphasized to insure success and well-being for those using the facilities.
There are game tables in the main area of the clubhouse and also in private rooms so that different games can be played and enjoyed at the same time. Groups enjoy meeting regularly and playing cards or other games along with board games as well.
The pool tables (or billiards tables) see a lot of use by individuals or groups. The competition is said to be considerably above average and interest, which has always been very evident, appears to be growing even more.
It’s obvious that, at almost any time, Fairfield Village, “the lively place filled with lovely people,” can be the site of many different kinds of activities allowing its neighbors to stay educated, informed, healthy, challenged, and entertained.
Fairfield Village is a great place to live. When I was asked to be our community’s reporter for this weekly newspaper 13 years ago this week, I had no idea how much I would enjoy showing the many positives about our community to the rest of Marion County. It’s one of the joys of my life, and I want to thank all of you who help me showcase our community.
If you have an idea or a suggestion for an article, please call or email me at 352-414-8945 or priscilla barnett27@gmail.com. We have new neighbors whom I have not met, and I would be pleased to feature them.
As always, we thank our first responders, our medical personnel, and our military for their dedication to serving our communities.
Be happy! Be healthy! Be positive!
