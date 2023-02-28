The Fairfield Village Ladies Lunch Group is alive, very well, and loving the opportunity to enjoy a lunch together.
As we all know, our lives went on a temporary hold for (too long of) a time because of the Covid-19 debacle that we could debate on and on, but we must put that very sad time behind us and move on to much better times.
It does take some time and effort to return to habits that were put aside because of those “times” we would like to dump into the bag of “times we want to forget.” So a group of very positive ladies here in Fairfield Village (FFV) have reinstated the monthly lunch meeting for good food, fun, and conversation.
This month, the group chose Stumpknockers as their place to meet and enjoy. Not only was the food great, the later lunch time was a change, and the fun and conversation was enhanced by the very pleasant ambience and the added fun of saying: “Stumpknockers!”
The photos show the smiles and laughter and the actual joy of having such nice friends with whom to gather for a fun time.
From FFV, “the lively place filled with lovely people,” we send our continuing thanks and wishes for blessings to our first responders, medical personnel and military along with all their families for their daily efforts to keep us well, safe, and free.
Be joyful! Be safe! Be blessed!
