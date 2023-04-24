A large and happy group of neighbors enjoyed time together between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in the Fairfield Village clubhouse when the new management team hosted an open house.
There were delicious refreshments, vendors, and door prizes to be enjoyed as well. Lunch pizza arrived just in time for everyone to add to the activity.
Fairfield Villagers love their community known as “the lively place filled with lovely people,” and they demonstrated that by welcoming new folks.
The vendors present generated lots of interest and were complimentary of the turnout. Everyone agreed it was a nice gathering.
As always, thanks and good wishes are sent out to first responders, medical personnel, and our military for their tireless efforts to keep Americans safe and healthy.
Be safe! Be well! Be blessed!
