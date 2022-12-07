The Christmas holiday season is finally here in our community of Fairfield Village (FFV), “the lively place filled with lovely (celebratory) people.” Each year, except during the Covid shutdown, the FFV Clubhouse absolutely glows with joy and happiness of the season.
This year, our Clubhouse is particularly beautiful thanks to the FFV Activities Group who worked cooperatively on Thursday, Dec. 1, to make sure that the joy of the “most wonderful time of the year” is felt the moment anyone enters the main room of our welcoming clubhouse.
The accompanying photos give a look at a few of the decorations that will help all of the activities of the season be happy, joyful, and meaningful.
We pray for the safety and well-being of our first responders, medical personnel, and military during these times that can bring special challenges as most people celebrate a holiday.
Merry Christmas!
Be joyful! Be happy! Be safe!
