Fairfield Village celebrated Easter with an afternoon gathering in the clubhouse with neighbors supplying side dishes and desserts to add to delicious baked ham that was provided.
The weather was not so cheerful, but the atmosphere was very upbeat. The event went very smoothly even though most of the Activities Group were away visiting family for the holiday.
It was obvious that the neighborhood loved being together and the smiles and happy greetings were in abundance. It was a “lively … and lovely” afternoon.
We always send greetings and thanks to our first responders, our medical community, and our service people and all their families. Many of these protectors missed being with family to serve and guard the communities as a whole. God bless you!
From Fairfield Village on this Easter Sunday we say: He is risen! He is risen indeed!
