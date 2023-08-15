Having lived in Fairfield Village for over 14 years, your reporter feels confident in repeating the phrase that our home community is “a lively place filled with lovely (and multi-talented) people.”
It’s just a fact, however, that some of our most outstanding talent often remains hidden in the background. Here’s hoping that’s about to end and they’ll become a part of those in Fairfield Village (FFV) noted for their creativity.
In a recent conversation with one of our most talented and enthusiastic neighbors, Donna Catli, she disclosed that our Fall Craft Fair will be returning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in our community’s welcoming and comfortable clubhouse.
You can be confident that those in charge will make sure that the fair is held as planned and it’ll be a tremendous success. Donna, Jean Fernandez, and Marilyn Olson are organizing the event and are very excited to make sure that everyone participating in any way will have a totally positive experience.
The Fair has always included a wide variety of crafts, including jewelry, quilts, crocheted items, aprons, table runners, placemats, woodwork and many other types of beautiful and uniquely made items. Whether one wants a special gift or an item to add to one’s own collection, there’ll be something that’ll please the most discerning taste.
Donna says, “We are looking for new, creative ideas too. Personally, I would love to have someone selling homemade fudge or other luscious treats.”
We have many new neighbors in FFV. No doubt there are many yet unknown talented people who could do well by showcasing their creations at this event. Donna continued that for her the Fair is “a great way to meet my neighbors and have fun creating and sharing the crafts I love.”
Since moving to FFV in 2021, Donna and her husband, Jim, along with their little pug, PeeWee, have come to love our friendly community. Donna paints rocks and makes “art for small spaces.” Her creations keep her busy and happy.
All the profits from Donna’s sales at the Fair go to the Stitch Sisters at Ocala West UMC. Throughout the year, these ladies stay busy making quilts for the United Methodist Children’s Home, dresses and shorts for Operation Christmas Child and walker caddies that are free for anyone who needs them.
At the Craft Fair, vendors make their own prices and can easily generate a nice profit while having fun showcasing their creations. Tables for FFV neighbors are free while tables for vendors from outside FFV will be a very affordable $10. Each vendor will also be asked to donate an item for a raffle. That’s always lots of fun as well.
If you or someone you know is interested in signing up for this event, there’s a sign-up sheet in the lobby of the FFV Clubhouse. Probably a more efficient way would be to contact one of the organizers whose numbers are listed below. If there’s no answer, please leave a message. Rest assured you’ll definitely receive a call back.
The organizers are: Donna Catli – 407-480-1140, Jean Fernandez – 781-775-3131 and Marilyn Olson – 508-737-1699.
Donna says, “What have you got to lose? It’s easier than ETSY.”
Join us! Display your crafts! Have a great time!
